England v India: Moeen Ali added to squad for second Test at Lord's
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali is added to the England squad for the second Test against India at Lord's.Full Article
England batsman Ollie Pope is released from the squad to face India in the second Test at Lord's.