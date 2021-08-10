While the number of deaths is the highest for months, it is still below the level seen at the peak of the second waveFull Article
Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales at highest level since March
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Weekly COVID deaths climb to three-month high in England and Wales
Sky News
Coronavirus deaths have climbed to the highest level in three months in England and Wales, latest data from the Office for National..
Advertisement
More coverage
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales reach record high
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have risen for the eighth year in a row and remain at their highest level in more than a..
Belfast Telegraph