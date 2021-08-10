St Mary’s to host Sarina Wiegman’s first game as England Women coach
Sarina Wiegman’s first match in charge of England Women will be at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium against North Macedonia on September 17.Full Article
Southampton's St Mary's stadium will host Sarina Wiegman's first game in charge of England as the Lionesses take on North Macedonia..
