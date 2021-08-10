Scottish drivers pay up to £164 less for car insurance, on average
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Introduction To Translation – Analysis
Eurasia Review
**Importance of translation**
Before arriving at speech and writing, the first men developed communication by signs,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Hyperinflation: Beirut local shows what you can buy with monthly wage amid Lebanon's economic crisis
A man living in Beirut shows how much a diminishing wage can buy during Lebanon's economic crisis and hyperinflation.
Newsflare STUDIO
Doctor's orders: what makes you fit to drive?
There's a whole lot more to being fit to drive than you might believe, as we hear from the BBC's resident medical expert, car..
Autocar