Thomas Tuchel understands Tammy Abraham’s frustrations with Chelsea playing time
Published
Thomas Tuchel admits he understands Tammy Abraham’s frustration at Chelsea with the England striker seemingly set to make way for Romelu Lukaku.Full Article
Published
Thomas Tuchel admits he understands Tammy Abraham’s frustration at Chelsea with the England striker seemingly set to make way for Romelu Lukaku.Full Article
Thomas Tuchel admits he understands Tammy Abraham’s frustration at Chelsea with the England striker seemingly set to make way for..
The Blues head coach took questions from the media for the first time this season ahead of the game against Villarreal on Wednesday