Rail workers look back on tragic Stonehaven crash one year on
Railway staff will remember the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash one year on from the tragedy with “enormous sadness”.Full Article
The tribute will take place today at 9.43am - exactly one year on from the moment the horror crash was first reported.
A minute’s silence will be held for the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash one year on from the disaster.