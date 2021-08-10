Rangers crash out of Champions League
"Fear and panic" cost Rangers as they crashed out of the Champions League after losing to 10-man Malmo at a full Ibrox, says manager Steven Gerrard.Full Article
Steven Gerrard's side suffered a bruising defeat to Swedish champions Malmo to crash out of qualifying contention on Tuesday night.
Despite being 1-0 up against 10 men Steven Gerrard's side were sent spinning out of Europe's top club competition.