Peter Lawwell fire attack: £20,000 reward offered for information
Published
A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information about the fire attack on the home of former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.Full Article
Published
A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information about the fire attack on the home of former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.Full Article
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Three cars outside the former Celtic chief executive's home were set on fire in the..