Charity camping boy says he’s ‘not coming in soon’ after 500th night in tent
Published
An 11-year-old who has camped in his tent for 500 nights to raise money for charity has said he has no plans to come inside any time soon.Full Article
Published
An 11-year-old who has camped in his tent for 500 nights to raise money for charity has said he has no plans to come inside any time soon.Full Article
Max Woosey from North Devon started his adventure last March and has met everybody from the Prime Minister to Little Mix - and he's..