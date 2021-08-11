40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana's wedding cake sells for £1,850 at auction
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
40-Year-Old Slice of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Sells at Auction
People
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding on July 29, 1981, was watched by a global audience of 750 million people
-
A Slice Of Princess Diana’s Wedding Cake From 1981 Went For More Than $2,500 At Auction
Daily Caller
-
Kept In A Tin And Cling Film For 40 Years, Princess Di's Cake Slice Sells For $2,565
NPR
-
News24.com | A slice of history: Charles and Diana's wedding cake sells for over R37 000
News24
-
Piece of Charles and Diana royal wedding cake fetches over $2500
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
Slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake fetches £1,850 at auction
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A slice of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding cake has fetched £1,850 at auction - more than 40 years after Charles and..
-
Charles and Diana's wedding cake slice sells for £1,850
BBC Local News
-
Royal fan tells of delight at buying slice of Charles and Diana wedding cake
Belfast Telegraph