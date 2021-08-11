Nottingham Forest v Bradford City
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Nottingham Forest and Bradford City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Nottingham Forest and Bradford City.Full Article
The Forest man has been banned for the club's next three matches, including tonight's Carabao Cup first round tie against Bradford..
We have two pairs of tickets for the first round tie on August 10 for Reds fans to claim
The prize is for two people to win a pair of tickets for Reds vs Bradford City on August 10th