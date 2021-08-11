Starmer says Education Secretary Gavin Williamson should be sacked
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Education Secretary should have been sacked “a long time ago” amid a fresh row over the future of A-levels.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Education Secretary should have been sacked “a long time ago” amid a fresh row over the future of A-levels.Full Article
Shadow Schools Minister Peter Kyle said there has certainly been inflation of A Level grades due to the Covid pandemic though it..
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said his summer school scheme, designed to help children catch up on learning lost during..