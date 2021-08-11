Students receive GCSE results after exams cancelled for second year in row
Published
Students across the country are receiving their GCSE results which have been determined by teachers after this year’s exams were cancelled.Full Article
Published
Students across the country are receiving their GCSE results which have been determined by teachers after this year’s exams were cancelled.Full Article
Exams were cancelled for the second year in a row
Fewer students in Scotland have passed their Highers and National 5s than last year despite exams being cancelled for a second time..