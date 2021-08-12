GCSE results day: How grades were decided and how to appeal explained
Published
Teachers in England have been required to consider a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework, and in-class assessments.Full Article
Published
Teachers in England have been required to consider a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework, and in-class assessments.Full Article
Students at Wales High School in Rotherham and City Academy in Birmingham receive their GCSE results after top grades reach record..
It is the second consecutive year that exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic