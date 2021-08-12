Minute’s silence held to mark one year since Stonehaven rail disaster
A one-minute silence has been held for the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash one year on from the disaster.Full Article
The tribute will take place today at 9.43am - exactly one year on from the moment the horror crash was first reported.
A minute’s silence will be held for the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash one year on from the disaster.