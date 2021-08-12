Police name woman whose 'badly burned' body was found in Staffordshire layby
Burton Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Police close to identifying body of 'badly burned' woman
Burton Mail
A man has been arrested in connection with her death in Staffordshire
Burned body found in Perton lay-by identified by police
BBC Local News
-
Murder arrest after burnt body found in Perton lay-by
BBC Local News
-
Police bid to identify woman found dead in Perton lay-by
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Police launch murder probe after a woman's body is discovered in a layby near UK village
SWNS STUDIO
Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was discovered in the early hours of the morning dumped in a..