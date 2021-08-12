Three in 10 young adults in England still unjabbed, figures show
Published
Three in 10 young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, despite various initiatives to improve take-up, new figures show.Full Article
Published
Three in 10 young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, despite various initiatives to improve take-up, new figures show.Full Article
About three in 10 young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, despite renewed appeals from..