The UK is sending military personnel to help evacuate Britons from Afghanistan as the security situation in the country rapidly deteriorates.Full Article
UK to deploy 600 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate Britons as Taliban advance
The United States and Britain said on Thursday they would send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to protect and help evacuate..
More than 1,000 killed or injured in Afghanistan violence, says UN
It comes as the Taliban continue to advance, seizing control of its sixth city on August 9.