Child among six people killed in Plymouth shooting
Published
A child is among six people who have died after a shooting in Plymouth, one of the city's MPs has said.Full Article
Published
A child is among six people who have died after a shooting in Plymouth, one of the city's MPs has said.Full Article
Six people have died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident in Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police have said.Two females and two..
Witnesses described hearing gunshots on Thursday evening, with one saying she saw a man “randomly” start shooting at people