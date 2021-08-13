Death toll rises as severe flooding hits northern Turkey
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides that struck northern Turkey has risen to 27 after 10 more bodies were recovered by rescue teams overnight.Full Article
Torrential rains pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun, causing the flooding that..