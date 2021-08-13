'Totally unacceptable': Marble Arch Mound farce prompts deputy council leader to quit as bill hits £6m
The deputy leader of a London council has stepped down after total costs for the Marble Arch Mound doubled.Full Article
BBC Local News: Somerset -- Westminster Council's Melvyn Caplan steps down after total costs nearly doubled to £6m.
