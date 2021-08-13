Nuno to make late call on whether Harry Kane faces Manchester City
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session.Full Article
Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham got off to a fantastic start in the Premier League by beating Manchester City without Harry Kane,..
Tottenham shrugged off the absence of Harry Kane to give Nuno Espirito Santo a dream start as manager as Son Heung-min's strike..