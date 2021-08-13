Plymouth shooting: What happened?
A gunman shot and killed five people in Plymouth before turning the gun on himself. Here's what we know about how events unfolded.Full Article
Mourners broke down in tears as they gathered at a vigil for the five people shot dead by a gunman in Plymouth.
Videos posted on YouTube by the gunman Jake Davison indicate that he identified with the Incel, or 'involuntary celibate' movement