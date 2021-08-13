UK reports another 32,700 COVID cases and 100 deaths
Published
Another 32,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK and there have been 100 more deaths, according to the latest government figures.Full Article
Published
Another 32,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK and there have been 100 more deaths, according to the latest government figures.Full Article
There are currently 353 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus with 41 being treated in intensive care.
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but it's still vacation season in Japan, and many people are ignoring government..