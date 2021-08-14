COVID tests for international travel reduced to £68 each to 'remove excessive costs'
The cost of NHS coronavirus tests for international travel are being reduced from £88 to £68 each from today, the government has announced.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Inc posted second-quarter results that saw pre-tax income of $11.9 million and year-over-year revenue..
The health secretary has asked the competition watchdog to investigate the market for PCR tests amid concerns of "exploitative..