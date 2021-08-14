At least 227 killed as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti
At least 227 people were killed and hundreds were injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.Full Article
Haiti is still recovering from a magnitude seven quake closer to the capital 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands of people
Video shows the aftermath of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti. CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reports.