Liberal Democrats said Ms Patel failed to act on recommendations in a Home Office consultation documentFull Article
Home Secretary Priti Patel accused of delay over calls to tighten system for gun licences
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Minister to question gun licencing after Plymouth shooting
The home secretary has said she "will be asking questions" over the issuing of gun licences by police forces, after it emerged that..
ODN
Patel accused of delay over calls to tighten system for gun licences
Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing accusations in the wake of the Plymouth shootings of dragging her feet over advice to tighten..
Belfast Telegraph