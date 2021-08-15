Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 1,294 cases reported
Published
A further three Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.Full Article
Published
A further three Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.Full Article
Another nine deaths and over 1,300 cases of Coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.
A further nine deaths and 2,397 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours – the highest daily case number so far this..