Harry Kane will link up with Spurs squad ‘when he is ready’ – Nuno
Published
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Harry Kane will join the squad when he is ready after missing the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Harry Kane will join the squad when he is ready after missing the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.Full Article
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has left no doubt over his feelings about Harry Kane. The new Spurs boss got off to the..