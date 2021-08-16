Saturday's earthquake also left at least 2,800 people injured with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homesFull Article
Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,297
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Death Toll In Haiti Earthquake Reaches 700
CBS 3 Philly
The deadly earthquake in Haiti has now claimed over 700 lives as Haitians continue to search for survivors.
Advertisement
More coverage
North Miami Mayor Says Survivors Of Earthquake That Rocked Haiti Should Be Focus Of Relief Efforts
CBS4 Miami
CBS4's Bobeth Yates spoke with North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3g5vAtU
Death Toll In Haiti Earthquake Surpasses 700
CBS 2 New York
Haiti rescuers race to find survivors as storm threatens to follow quake
New Zealand Herald
-
Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises above 1,200
Deutsche Welle
-
Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises above 1200
Deutsche Welle