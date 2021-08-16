There are strict rules on what you must do if you have been in a red list country before your return to England.Full Article
TUI, Jet2, easyJet and Ryanair: The red list countries where travel is still banned
Hertfordshire Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ryanair, TUI, easyJet, Jet2: Amber countries that could turn green or red in next travel review
Cambridge News
Greece and Spain are at risk of joining the red list
Jet2, easyJet, TUI and Ryanair: The 60 red list countries you should not travel to
Hertfordshire Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Jet2, Ryanair, easyJet and TUI: Spain red list fears after surge in positive Covid cases
Hertfordshire Mercury
In the latest update from the Government, Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte were put on the red list.