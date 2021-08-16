Magazine publisher Future to snap up rival Dennis for £300m
Published
Media giant Future has bought Dennis, the publisher behind a raft of titles including current affairs title The Week, in a £300 million deal.Full Article
Published
Media giant Future has bought Dennis, the publisher behind a raft of titles including current affairs title The Week, in a £300 million deal.Full Article
Future, one of the London stock market's biggest media groups, is preparing to swoop on the publisher of the current affairs..