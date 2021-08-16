BBC to show Sherwood FA Cup preliminary round tie
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- The BBC will show the game between Sheffield FC - the oldest football club in the world - and Sherwood Colliery in the FA Cup preliminary round.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- The BBC will show the game between Sheffield FC - the oldest football club in the world - and Sherwood Colliery in the FA Cup preliminary round.Full Article
The BBC will show the game between Sheffield FC - the oldest football club in the world - and Sherwood Colliery in the FA Cup..
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The BBC will show the game between Sheffield FC - the oldest football club in the..