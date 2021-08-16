Hundreds gather to mourn victims of Plymouth shooting
There has been a heartfelt plea for change as hundreds gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five people killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings.Full Article
Hundreds paid their respects to the five victims, including a toddler
Flowers and candles have been laid in a park and at the scene in Keyham