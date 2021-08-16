Plymouth shooting: Home Office announces social media checks for UK gun licence
Questions continue to mount over how gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a firearms licence before carrying out his shooting spree.Full Article
BBC Local News: Devon -- It comes as a former Met Police chief calls for social media checks for those seeking a gun licence.