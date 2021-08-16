Seven dead after chaotic scenes at Kabul airport
Senior US military officials say the chaos at the Kabul airport on Monday morning left seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing US military transport jet.Full Article
British and US forces, as well as forces from other nations, are continuing to fly people out of the Afghanistan capital's airport..