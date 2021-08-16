The UK government was "surprised by the scale and the pace" with which the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the foreign secretary has admitted.Full Article
UK 'surprised by scale and pace' of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, admits Raab
Raab: Scale and pace of Taliban takeover was a surprise
ODN
Speaking after the COBRA meeting, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab admitted that the "pace and scale" of the Taliban takeover in..
Biden administration admits surprise at pace of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Hull Daily Mail
The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and the ensuing chaos poses the most serious test of US President Joe Biden as..