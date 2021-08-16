Man charged with murder after burned body found at site of Glasgow park fire
A man has been charged with murder over the death of William Leiper, whose charred remains were found at the site of a park fire in Glasgow.Full Article
Jordan McPhie, 40, allegedly assaulted William Leiper, 31, at his home in Glasgow’s Pollok.
The latest update was given by Police Scotland on Wednesday - seven days after the grim discovery was made in Househill Park,..
The remains of William Leiper were so badly injured detectives are struggling to establish a cause of death.