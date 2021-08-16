Gay and bisexual men give blood as Northern Ireland rules change
Published
The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service says the need for new donors has never been greater.Full Article
Published
The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service says the need for new donors has never been greater.Full Article
Israel is to lift current restrictions which ban gay and bisexual men from donating blood. Israel’s openly gay health minister..
A change to blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men in Northern Ireland has been hailed as a “substantial step towards full..