People gathered to reflect on last week’s devastating events when gunman Jake Davison, 22, launched his murderous spree in the Keyham area of the city.Full Article
Hundreds gather to mourn victims of Plymouth shooting
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Vigil held for victims of tragic Plymouth shooting
Hundreds paid their respects to the five victims, including a toddler
Burton Mail
Plymouth shooting vigil: Photos show how hundreds gathered to pay tribute to victims
Flowers and candles have been laid in a park and at the scene in Keyham
Wales Online