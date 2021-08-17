UK student who travelled to Afghanistan for holiday evacuated
Published
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Miles Routledge, from Birmingham, claims he visited Kabul because he enjoys "extreme tourism".Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Miles Routledge, from Birmingham, claims he visited Kabul because he enjoys "extreme tourism".Full Article
A British student who went to Afghanistan on holiday has been evacuated to Dubai after he was forced into hiding following the..
A British student says he has 'no regrets' after being stranded in Kabul, having flown out to Afghanistan for a high risk..