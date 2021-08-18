Boris Johnson is expected to tell MPs of the steps the international community needs to take to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in AfghanistanFull Article
Call for international response to prevent Afghanistan humanitarian disaster
Wales Online0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Central Asia Scrambles For Clear Response As Afghanistan Crisis Spills Over
Eurasia Review
By Kamila Ibragimova*
(Eurasianet) — Governments across Central Asia appear as stunned as the rest of the..
US President Joe Biden On Afghanistan – Statement
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Cuba Can Overcome Internal Problems Without External Intervention – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The Cuban government allowed the inhabitants of the island to open small and medium-sized private business with up to 100..
A Taste Of Panic: The Taliban Continues Its Advance – OpEd
Eurasia Review
US Claims Control Of Kabul Airport As City Falls To Taliban
Eurasia Review