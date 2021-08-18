The collapse of Afghanistan's government happened faster "than even the Taliban predicted", the prime minister has told MPs, but he denied the UK had been caught "unawares".Full Article
Afghanistan collapse 'happened faster than even the Taliban predicted', says PM
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
GOP Senator On Afghanistan Collapse: ‘the Biggest Terrorist Victory Since 9/11'
Veuer
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement following the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said it is the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Why The Taliban’s Victory Represents A Victory For Long-Term US Geopolitical Interests – OpEd
Eurasia Review
At first glance, the Taliban’s victory over the Afghan government after the US withdrew its troops from the country represents a..
-
Biden, Trump trade accusations on Afghanistan
FOXNews.com
-
News24.com | EXPLAINER | How the Taliban engineered 'political collapse' of Afghanistan
News24
-
News24.com | Afghan takeover: NATO chief blames country's leadership for Kabul collapse
News24
-
Charity run by Catholic nuns asks for prayers for Afghanistan
CNA