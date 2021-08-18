Black Lives Matter protest fines: PSNI reputation 'damaged'
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter protest in Londonderry says refunding the fines was "inevitable".Full Article
Police say they will make the request over more than 70 fines issued in Belfast and Derry last year.
