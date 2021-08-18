Gurkha on hunger strike outside Downing Street taken to hospital
Published
A Gurkha veteran who has been on a hunger strike outside Downing Street was taken to hospital with heart issues.Full Article
Published
A Gurkha veteran who has been on a hunger strike outside Downing Street was taken to hospital with heart issues.Full Article
Joanna Lumley has called on the government to meet the "brave and loyal" Gurkha veterans who are currently on hunger strike..
The Defence Secretary has said he is “happy to meet with any Gurkha”, as former soldiers continue a hunger strike about their..
Gurkha veterans say they will starve themselves to death if they do not get pensions equal to British soldiers.