Geronimo the alpaca to be slaughtered after owner loses High Court case
Published
Geronimo the alpaca will be slaughtered after his owner lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save him.Full Article
Published
Geronimo the alpaca will be slaughtered after his owner lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save him.Full Article
An alpaca called Geronimo, which twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, will have to be slaughtered, the High Court has..
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca said she will “obstruct” anyone who comes on to her farm after losing a last-ditch High Court..