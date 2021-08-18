Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in England at five-month high
Published
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England has climbed to its highest level for five months.Full Article
Published
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England has climbed to its highest level for five months.Full Article
Watch VideoA hospital in southwestern Haiti, where a powerful earthquake flattened homes, shops and other buildings over the..
More than one in ten COVID-19 patients in 314 UK hospitals caught the infection in hospital during the first pandemic wave say..