Mr Biden said the US will do ‘everything in our power’ to evacuate Americans and US allies from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline.Full Article
Joe Biden vows to keep troops in Afghanistan until all Americans evacuated
President Biden Says Final Withdrawal Date For US Troops In Afghanistan Depends On Evacuations
CBS 2 New York
President Joe Biden says the final withdrawal date for U.S. troops in Afghanistan will depend on the pace of evacuations; CBS2's..
Shaming Of The Western Liberal Order – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Biden: No way to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan 'without chaos ensuing'
Sky News
US President Joe Biden has admitted there was no way for troops to pull out from Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing".
Troop withdrawal deadline might be extended to evacuate all Americans: Joe Biden
Zee News
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Newsday
Troops to stay until Americans out: Biden
SBS
George Stephanopoulos Presses Biden on Afghan Evacuations: Will Troops ‘Stay Beyond’ Deadline if Necessary?
Mediaite