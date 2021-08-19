Susanna Reid cuts short ITV Good Morning Britain break after Kate Garraway's Derek Draper update
Published
But Richard Bacon explained he would now be alongside Susanna for the final edition tomorrow.Full Article
Published
But Richard Bacon explained he would now be alongside Susanna for the final edition tomorrow.Full Article
Susanna is helping Kate a much-needed break after a turbulent year
Kate today told Charlotte Hawkins on ITV 1 Good Morning Britain, as they hosted the show from 6am, of her hope