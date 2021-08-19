Covid-19 antibody levels falling among older age groups, figures suggest
Published
Most adults in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, although levels might be dropping among older age groups, new figures suggest.Full Article
Published
Most adults in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, although levels might be dropping among older age groups, new figures suggest.Full Article
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics are based on a sample of blood test results